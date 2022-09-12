Actor Suniel Shetty, who is known for his stunning performances in several movies like Dhadkan and Phir Hera Pheri, has completed 30 glorious years in Bollywood. The actor has displayed an admirable range in his roles over the years in Indian cinema. To mark the occasion, the actor penned a message for his fans while expressing his gratitude for all the love and warmth he received over the years.

Shetty, who has also predominantly worked in the South industry as well, looked back at all the years he delivered his best to the cinema. He took a moment to thank his friends, family, coworkers, and everyone who stood by him in these 30 years.

Suniel Shetty completes 30 years in cinema

In the gratitude note, Suniel wrote, "For everyone who has walked with me, for everyone who has stood by me, especially the ones who believed in me, that's why I never gave up. My family, my friends, my coworkers, my fans, thank you so much from the bottom of my heart..."

Scores of his friends from the industry were quick to congratulate him for achieving the milestone. Abhishek Bachchan reacted to the post and wrote, "Unbelievable, Anna. Here’s to many more" to which the actor replied, "Thank you AB baby." Singer Guru Randhawa commented, "Love you sir" to which the Mai Hoon Na star wrote, "Guru guru guru love you."

Unbelievable, Anna. Here’s to many more. 💪🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) September 11, 2022

Love you ab baby 🖤 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 11, 2022

Love you sir ❤️❤️ — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) September 11, 2022

Guru guru guru love you ❤️ — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 12, 2022

Recently, the actor dropped a major hint about the third installment of the hit film Hera Pheri. While producer Firoz Nadiadwala earlier spilled beans about the film, Akshay Kumar recently hinted at it after replying to Suniel Shetty's birthday wish for him. "Hey, Rajuuuuu!! Happy Birthday re baba!! @akshaykumar Have a great one (sic)" Shetty wrote on Twitter wishing Akshay on his birthday. However, while replying to the star, Kumar hinted at their other collaboration, Hera Pheri 3, and wrote, "Shyam Bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le? (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Suniel Shetty is all set to make his OTT debut with the upcoming web series titled Dharavi Bank. The show will stream on MX Player and is helmed by Samit Kakkad.

IMAGE: Instagram/suniel.shetty