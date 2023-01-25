Suniel Shetty Pens Heartfelt Note For His 'bachchas' Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul; See Post

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul recently got married on Monday (January 23). A day after their intimate wedding ceremony, Athiya's father and veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty shared a heartfelt note for his 'bachchas' on social media.

The 'Phir Hera Pheri' actor took to social media and penned a beautiful note along with the newlyweds' picture. Sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote, "A hand to hold and a reason to believe because sometimes the right place is a person and the ingredients love and trust … congratulations and Godbless my bachchas 🖤@athiyashetty @klrahul".

As soon as Shetty dropped the post, Athiya immediately took to the comment section and wrote, "Love you (with a heart)". Several actors congratulated the actor and the newlyweds.

Rahul Dev commented, "Biggg Congratulations dear Anna ... exemplary father, person and friend ... you deserve the best of happiness ... wish both the Kidoos Biggg Love and Abundance." Sonu Sood wrote, "Congratulations annaaaaaa." "Wishing the beautiful couple all the happiness in the world. Congratulations", penned Sameera Reddy.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's 'joint post' after the wedding

After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in attendance, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared a 'joint post' to announce their wedding news. The couple shared a series of dreamy pictures from their special occasion.

While Athiya opted for a pastel pink lehenga, KL Rahul complimented her in an ivory sherwani.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actress wrote, "In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity."

"With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness", she added.