Suniel Shetty Posts Glorious Tribute As AB De Villiers Retires; 'cricket Loses A Gem'

The Indian Premier League has brought manly international cricketers closer to Indian audiences, and one such player has been AB de Villiers. The South African has earned fans galore in India with some of his exciting knocks in the league. As the veteran announced his retirement from all forms, fans expressed their tributes for the batsman and shared how much they will miss him.

One such fan was Suniel Shetty. The actor penned a special note on the retirement of the cricketer. He shared that he was 'sad' to see the cricketer leave the field as a player.

Suniel Shetty's tribute for AB de Villiers on retirement

AB de Villiers made his retirement announcement on Twitter. Suniel replied to the post and called the cricketer as the 'AB-Z of cricketing gentry' to highlight the wide legacy of the swashbuckling batsman. The Hera Pheri star added that the announcement 'saddens every form of the game.' He described his bat as a 'bat-sword' and that it was finally 'being sheathed.'

AB de Villier's team Royal Challengers Bangalore is based in Karnataka, the state in which Suniel was born in. The team was the last unit that the 37-year-old was involved with, earning massive success, going on to become the sixth-highest run-getter in history with 5162 runs at an impressive strike rate of 151.68.

'An honourable man is retiring," Suniel's message read. He added that Cricket lost a 'gem' and that there were generations who could learn from the 'Maestro.'

The AB-Z of cricketing gentry makes an announcement that saddens every form of the game. Alas. De bat-sword of @ABdeVilliers17 is being sheathed. An honorable man is retiring. Cricket loses a gem, yet generations to learn from a maestro. Sad to see you go ABD #ABdeVilliersRetires https://t.co/a6x6MxN3nu — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 19, 2021

AB de Villiers announces retirement

AB de Villiers called his experience as a professional cricketer as an 'incredible journey' while announcing his retirement. He recalled that he had played the game with 'pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm', right from the backyard matches with his older brothers. However, at age 37, this 'flame' no longer burned so 'brightly', he wrote.

AB de Villiers said that it was a reality that he must accept and though sudden, he was making the announcement as he had his 'time.' 'Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me,' he concluded his message.

That’s the reality I must accept - and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time.



Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 19, 2021

AB de Villiers was among the renowned batsmen in international cricket across formats, scoring close to 20,000 international runs across the three formats and 47 centuries.

Image: Instagram/@sunielshetty, abdevilliers17