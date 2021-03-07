Suniel Shetty proud of Biden's praise for Dr Swati Mohan, says such 'validation welcome'

People from the Indian-origin are spread across the globe and the achievements of many of them have become a talking point in India.The latest examples in the United States of America are Vice President Kamala Harris and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientist Dr Swati Mohan. Recently, as USA President Joe Biden praised people of Indian-origin during an interaction with Mohan, Suniel Shetty expressed his pride.

Suniel Shetty on Biden’s praise for Dr Swati Mohan

Reacting to a video of Joe Biden's conversation with Dr Swati Mohan through video-conferencing at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), where he praised people of Indian-origin for ‘taking over’ the country, Suniel Shetty shared his delight. The actor wrote that validation of this kind was 'always welcome.' The Hera Phera star exulted over Indians across different countries making the 'world a better place' and concluded it with ‘Jai Hind.’

In the video, Biden tells Dr Swati Mohan, “Hey doc, how are you?” She responded, “I am doing well Mr President. Thank you for taking the time to speak with us.”

The leader responded, “Are you kidding me? What an honour this is. It’s an incredible honour and it’s amazing Indian-descent Americans are taking over the country. You, my Vice President (Kamala Harris), my speech writer Vinay (Reddy). But thank you, you guys are incredible."

Dr Mohan was the Mars 2020 Guidance, Navigation, & Control Operations Lead for the Perseverance Rover Mission, that landed on Mars on February 19. The mission seeks to study materials found on the planet to indicate the history of life on the Martian surface.

Speaking about the mission, Dr Mohan shared with the President, "You know, Perseverance is my first mission at JPL, where I have gotten to work from the very beginning of formulation, all the way through operations, and it made me feel like I was part of that crew. Being able to work with this incredibly diverse, talented team that has become like a family, spending years creating our own technological marvel has been a privilege."

"Those last days and weeks leading up to landing day, it was pretty smooth, but we were all still really nervous and, frankly, terrified until we got through those final seven minutes," she added.

Biden replied, "I tell you what, you said you feel like you're 'living a dream' -- you've created a dream for millions and millions of young kids, young Americans. You talk about STEM. You -- it was -- look, the thing that I found so exhilarating about this: You all did this -- the whole team -- the team I can see now and the entire team at JPL -- what you did: You restored a dose of confidence in the American people."

(With PTI inputs)

