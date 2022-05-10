Suniel Shetty Reacts To Fan's Post Mistaking Him As 'gutka King'; Says 'fix Your Eyes'

Bollywood stars being questioned for their choices of ad commercials caught heat recently after actor Akshay Kumar was roped in for a pan-masala ad. After facing backlash, the actor backed out from the commercial. Now, post the controversy that sparked debates, actor Suniel Shetty reacted the same. The actor was wrongly called out by a person on Monday over an advertisement for a tobacco brand.

A Twitter user had wrongly tagged the actor instead of Ajay Devgn while slamming the Singham star and Akshay Kumar for promoting a tobacco brand. Soon after the post garnered the attention of the fans, the actor pointed out to the Twitter user his mistake.

Suniel Shetty gets mistakenly tagged in tobacco controversy

The Dhadkan star called out to the user and asked him to fix his eyes as he explained how he had tagged the wrong star. "Bhai tu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de (Brother, adjust your glasses or change them)”, along with a folded hands emoji. The latter not just apologised to him but also claimed that he was his fan. "Hello, @SunielVShetty. Sorry, it was just mistagged and I didn't mean to hurt you bhai, Lots of love. It should be (@ajaydevgn). As I am your fan your name ups always first in tag," he tweeted. The actor then acknowledged his apology with a folded hands emoji.

Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty you're kids has to feel shame on you to lead nation in wrong way.

Don't lead India to cancer nation stupids. https://t.co/cYtM7mj6E7 — Moni  (@Moni_krishnaa) May 9, 2022

Bhai thu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de 🙏 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 9, 2022

Hello @SunielVShetty Sorry it was just mistagged and i didn't mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love.

It should be (@ajaydevgn)

As I am your fan you name ups always first in tag 😝 — Moni  (@Moni_krishnaa) May 9, 2022

🙏 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 9, 2022



Post Akshay's disassociation with the tobacco company, KGF fame Yash has also turned down a lucrative, multi-crore endorsement deal for a paan masala and cardamom brand. According to Hindustan Times, the news was confirmed by Exceed Entertainment, the agency that handles the actor's deals. The Head of the talent management agency, Arjun Banerjee, said in a press statement that they were going to be 'extremely mindful' of who to associate with. He added that the team was only looking for 'long term partnerships' at this point, those that align with the KGF star.

Meanwhile, the Sooryavanshi star penned a long note on social media announcing that he'll be stepping down as Vimal's brand ambassador and will also donate the endorsement fee to a noble cause. "The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."

IMAGE: Instagram/dabbooratnani