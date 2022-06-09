Suniel Shetty Reacts To Ongoing Language Debate, Asserts 'all Languages Are Equal'

The Hindi language imposition row which has been a constant debate, for now, received a reaction from actor Suniel Shetty. The Dhadhkan star who has been a part of various regional films opinionated how all languages are equal to him. As per him, pan India films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and more have certainly transcended borders while highlighting the creativity of a nation as a whole.

During his recent interaction with ANI, the actor who has been a part of various Malayalam, Telegu, and Kannada films in his illustrious career, mentioned how the only thing matters to any star is "Indian cinema". He stated,

"For us, it's Indian cinema and it will always be like that irrespective of different languages. I have worked everywhere... From Tamil to Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Hindi, I have worked in several different languages. For me, India is one and all languages are equal and we all actors believe the same".

Suniel Shetty weighs in on language row

The actor's remarks on the same came in response to a query about the debate on languages. Actors Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep had already opened up in April on Twitter over Hindi being the national language. To note, the debate sparked attention after the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 earned over Rs 900 cr in the span of two weeks to kickstart a conversation over the prominence of the national language.

Suniel, who has also been a part of the celebrity cricket league where he has played the sport with 10 different states, confessed that he is one of those stars who do not pay heed to controversies.

"I never really focus on controversies. People should avoid sensationalism. I have played a celebrity cricket league where 10 states used to play on one platform. Languages do not matter at all," Suniel added.

The controversy over the national language row erupted when Kannada star Sudeep Kichcha was talking about the growing success of pan-Indian films. Putting his viewpoints across boldly, the Dabangg 3 actor said, “You said that a pan-India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today, we are making films that are going everywhere.”

In no time, his comments sparked debates with Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn weighing in on the matter. “Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is, and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man:” Ajay’s tweet read when translated into English.

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Sudeep then began to de-escalate the situation, but not before pointing out the hypocrisy of Devgn’s use of Hindi versus his potential use of Kannada.



