Suniel Shetty Remembers His Late Father In Heartfelt Post, Says "RETURN IF POSSIBLE"

Suniel Shetty remembered his late father in a heartfelt post uploaded on social media. The actor remembered his father and penned down an emotional note as he posted a monochrome picture. A number of Suniel Shetty’s friends and fans expressed their thoughts for the actor's late father.

Suniel Shetty remembers his late father through a post

In the caption of the picture, Suniel Shetty wrote that he wished that the word RIP meant return if possible. He then added that he will always miss his father dearly and thus concluded the caption with a few emojis. Ths heartfelt caption by the actor was appreciated by all his celebrity friends who also posted their good thoughts in the comments. Most of the celebrities posted emojis with joint hands as they remember the late father of the actor. Fans too joined the actor and expressed several good thoughts. Thus a number of people commented about the good deeds done by Suniel Shetty’s father as they remembered him through the post.

Besides that, Suniel Shetty has been posting a number of posts related to his photoshoots and several encounters with fans. In one such instance, the actor posted an IGTV video in which he met his fan who created the artwork specially for Suniel Shetty. The actor was marvelled at the amazing art and had several good things to say about the young artists. The two exchanged smiles and even posed for a selfie as the actor was delighted by his creative artwork dedicated to him. Further on, Suniel Shetty has also posted a few behind the scene shots from his latest photoshoot which has left fans amazed. They have praised the actor for his amazing work and have also complemented his sense of style. The salt and pepper beard sported by the actor was also appreciated by the fans of the actor who seemed to enjoy his stylish look. On the work front, Suniel Shetty will be seen next in the film Mumbai Saga which has created a huge buzz among the fans of the actor. The film has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and features a huge star cast of talented actors.

