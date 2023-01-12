Suniel Shetty Reveals Daughter Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Wedding Will Be 'simple'

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been reportedly dating for several years and reports of their wedding have also surfaced from time to time. While the couple never shies to shower love on each other via social media, they've never publicly spoken about their relationship or announced that they're getting married.

Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty, has confirmed that his daughter and KL Rahul will be getting married but did not disclose when it will happen. However, in November 2022, the 'Hera Pheri' actor shared an update on the couple's wedding saying it will happen soon.

'Athiya and KL Rahul want a 'very simple wedding' with only family': Suniel Shetty

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Suniel Shetty revealed details about what Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding will be like. "It's our daughter. I want her to get married. I want her to settle down. You know, I want her to have babies, live a happy life. So, it will happen," the 61-year-old said.

The 'Dhadkan' actor added, "But, I guess, timings, the profession they're in, one's playing for the country, one's is doing her own thing with her work. When it happens, it will happen."

"They're a couple that wants to have it really small, very simple and only family. So, finally, it's their vision. And as a parent, I would only want the best for them," he further said.

When and where will Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tie knot?

While no official dates have been announced for the couple's wedding, many media reports claim that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty might tie the knot sometime in late January, with a higher likelihood that it will take place after January 20. As for where the wedding will take place, media reports said that the marriage ceremony might be held at Suniel Shetty's opulent home in Khandala.

Athiya also celebrated her 30th birthday recently and got a special shoutout from Rahul. The cricketer shared a series of the couple's adorable photos on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday to my clown (he used clown face emoji) you make everything better."

On the work front, Suniel Shetty's debut web series Dharavi Bank recently premiered on November 19. It is directed by Samit Kakkad and also stars Vivek Oberoi in a pivotal role.