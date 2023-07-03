Suniel Shetty Says He Warned Athiya Against Following Her Bollywood Dream

Suniel Shetty got candid about his two kids Athiya and Ahan Shetty. The Bollywood actor opened up on his decision to enroll them in a school abroad. He also shared how he reacted when his daughter told him that she wants to pursue a career in acting.

3 things you need to know

Suniel Shetty's kids Athiya and Ahan have completed their education abroad. They are both actors.

The Hera Pheri actor said he wanted his kids to have normal upbringing and not get special treatment due to his popularity.

Suniel said that Athiya dropped out of college to pursue acting.

Athiya Shetty left college to pursue acting: Suniel Shetty

During the interview, Suniel Shetty shared that he never pushed his children to pursue careers in acting. He mentioned that his daughter Athiya Shetty was enrolled in a college in Atlanta, but she made a last-minute decision to enter the film industry. He revealed that after visiting the college and going through the admission process, the actress expressed her desire to be part of the film business.

(Suniel Shetty shares two children with his wife Mana Shetty | Image: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

The Phir Hera Pheri actor said that he had a candid conversation with Athiya about the challenges and stress that are a part of the film business. He asked her if she could handle the possibility of failure, as it can be mentally and emotionally taxing. He also shared that the anxiety he experiences every Friday, when a film releases, is a testament to the pressure involved.

"I asked ‘what do you want to do?’ She said ‘I want to be in the business of films and entertainment. I said ‘Baby, it’s a lovely place, but will you be able to accept failure?’ because that is very stressful. That Friday kills me every time and it’s the anxiety that kills me, and nothing else," he said.

(Suniel Shetty with Athiya Shetty | Image: Athiya Shetty/Instagram)

Suniel Shetty wanted Athiya, Ahan to have 'normal upbringing'

Suniel Shetty explained that he wanted his kids to have a normal upbringing without any special treatment. He shared that he wanted them to enter a world that didn't care about their celebrity status or judge them based on their film star father.

The actor further expressed his concern about his children being treated as "celebrity kids" or facing criticism solely because of their lineage. By sending them to a school headed by an American board with American faculty, he aimed to shield them from any such biases. Suniel remembered his father questioning the financial aspect of this decision, but he managed to convince him of its importance.