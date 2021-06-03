Suniel Shetty Says Hera Pheri's Laxmi Narayan Has All Answers On Mumbai's New COVID Norms

The COVID-19 cases in the country have been seeing a declining trend since the last couple of weeks and owing to that, the lockdown restrictions have been eased a little in several cities and states. Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai's new lockdown rules have permitted non-essential shops on the left and right side of the road to remain open on alternate days, which has caused major confusion among netizens. Bollywood star Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram handle earlier today and shared his hilarious take on the new rules imposed by the government.

Suniel Shetty's Instagram post

Border actor Suniel Shetty took to his social media handle and shared a hilarious clip from his popular movie Hera Pheri. He posted it in reference to the new lockdown guidelines imposed by the Maharashtra government. In the video, Shetty can be seen talking to another person over a call and stating how their left and right side would change according to their positions. His caption read, "Laxmi Narayan has all the answers. Loving it!!! 🖤🖤"

Netizens react to Suniel Shetty's video

Suniel Shetty has a following of 2.3 million people on the social networking site and his latest post garnered close to 35k likes within just an hour of sharing it. Fans and followers of the Dhadkan actor bombarded the comments section with laughing emoticons and called it an epic video. While one of his followers wrote, "Hahahhahaha this was epic …loved this film and your character ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️", another one commented saying, "Absolutely loving it sir😍❤️🙌."

Suniel Shetty's latest

Suniel Shetty is currently gearing up for his upcoming Malayalam language film titled Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, which stars Mohanlal in the titular role. Shetty will be seen portraying the character of Chandroth Panicker in the epic historical war film written and directed by Priyadarshan. The film is set in the 16th century and tells the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, naval commander of the Samoothiri known for defending the Malabar Coast against the Portuguese invasion. Apart from Marakkar, the Bollywood actor will also feature in the Telugu movie titled Ghani.

Image - Suniel Shetty's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.