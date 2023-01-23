Suniel Shetty Says KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty 'officially' Married; Shares Reception Details

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Actor Athiya Shetty's father Suniel Shetty on Monday (January 23) greeted the media stationed outside his Khandala farmhouse where his daughter and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot. Suniel shared that the couple is now officially married and revealed the intimate wedding was attended by close family members and friends. The veteran actor was accompanied by his son Ahan Shetty. The father-son duo was seen sporting ethnic outfits. Talking to the paparazzi, Suniel Shetty said in Hindi, which roughly translates to, "It was a beautiful, close-knit wedding. The pheras are done. The couple is officially married."

The veteran actor added, "I am officially a father-in-law."

Suniel Shetty also gave an update on the reception ceremony and said that it would most likely happen after the IPL.

He thanked the media and distributed sweets among the paps who have been stationed outside the wedding venue for days.

Check out the pictures below:

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reportedly met through a mutual friend in 2019. The couple then hit it off and made their relationship Instagram official in 2021.