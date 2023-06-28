Suniel Shetty Reveals Which Part Of Filmmaking He Finds Most 'fascinating'

Suniel Shetty often updates his fans about his work projects on social media. The actor took to Linkedin to pen a long note on his favourite part about filmmaking, dubbing. In the post, he takes the reader through the journey of dubbing from an actor’s point of view.

3 things you need to know

Suniel Shetty has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than 35 years.

In a new post on social media, he explains why dubbing fascinates and excites him.

The actor was recently seen in the series Hunter.

Suniel Shetty says dubbing is more challenging than dancing

In his latest Linkedin post, Sunil penned a note on his 35-year-long journey in the film industry. He mentioned that though there are several ‘exciting aspects’ of filmmaking, he finds dubbing the most ‘fascinating’. He also noted that before technological advancements, the industry ‘relied heavily’ on the dubbing process. He described how he would spend hours in studios for this aspect of filmmaking.

In his post, the actor also described the dubbing process. He explained how dubbing is tougher than actually shooting the scenes. According to him, being on a film set, getting dressed for the character, the makeup and the lighting all aid in getting into the character. However, dubbing is a more ‘intricate’ process, the actor asserts. “A lot more challenging than dancing for songs, even for a non-dancer like me.”

Suniel Shetty shares how dubbing has helped him with communication skills

After noting his expereinces with the process of dubbing, the Dhadkan actor also mentioned that technology has ‘transformed the film industry’, making sync sounds more prevalent now. However, he added, “the skills I acquired while dubbing for years, helped me in so many different ways.” He also urged his followers to take a moment to contemplate over the amount of hard work and attention to detail that is required in the dubbing process.

Mentioning that the process has personally aided him, the Hera Pheri actor explained that dubbing has helped him in ‘life beyond movies’, by allowing him to communicate with ‘clarity, conviction and control’. He also said that the process aided his public speaking skills and body language.