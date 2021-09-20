Suniel Shetty Shares A Pic With Jackie Shroff; Asks "Kidhaaaar Apun Log?"

Actors Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff have been in the film industry for decades. Despite being at the top of their careers in the 1990s and 2000s, the two share a strong bond. In the past few days, reports of Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty gracing the hot seat of KBC 13 were making rounds. Suniel Shetty has confirmed the news by sharing a photo with his friend for over 45 years.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel Shetty recently shared a photo with his friend and actor Jackie Shroff. The photo was from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Big B a.k.a. Amitabh Bachchan. Jackie Shroff was flaunting his muscles in a half-sleeved black shirt, which he wore on a pair of jeans. He completed his look with a blue scarf, black glasses, and white sneakers. On the other hand, Suniel Shetty donned a black full-sleeved t-shirt. He had his hair tied in a bun and wore yellow shades. In the caption, Suniel Shetty wrote, "Kidhaaaar apun log?" and tagged Jackie Shroff.

The post's comment section saw fans and celebs excited to watch the two ace actors together on KBC 13. While some called them "Legends", others wrote, "Rockstars!! OG!! ❤️❤️ Dadda and Anna". Tanisha Mukherji could not wait to watch the show's special episode. She wrote, "Super 👏 waiting to see this! #og". Tiger Shroff and Athiya Shetty also reacted to the post with heart emojis.

The game show KBC 13 often invites celebrities to play for a cause. Last week, Olympians Neeraj Chopra and P Sreejesh graced the show.

Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty celebrate 45 years of friendship

Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty have been friends for many years. Apart from working together on several projects, the two often spend time with each other. Last year, the actors' friendship clocked 45 years. Suniel Shetty shared an Instagram reel that had some photos and a video from one of their vacations. In the reel, Suniel Shetty added the FRIENDS theme song I'll Be There For You. The caption read, "45 years and counting! Pastry palace to Khandala 🖤... @apnabhidu".

Image: PTI