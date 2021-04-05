Suniel Shetty Shares Adorable Pic With Daughter Athiya; Calls Her 'daddy's Girl'

Suniel Shetty recently shared an unseen and adorable picture featuring his daughter, Athiya Shetty. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the picture, wherein Athiya is seen sitting on her father's lap. As mentioned in Suniel Shetty's caption, the actor stated that no matter how old Athiya gets, she is still going to stay his little munchkin. Sharing the monochrome image on social media, Suniel Shetty wrote, "No matter how old she maybe ... it’s always Pa paaaaa !!!".

Several fans and followers of Suniel Shetty were seen commenting on the actor's post. One of the users wrote, "Sweetest picture of d Day", while another added, "Eternal love bond of father-daughter". A fan commented, "Sweet i can see the real love of daughter and father god bless u 2" on Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty's picture. Another fan comment read, "Such an adorable pic Dhanii alwayz a beautiful relationship dad-daughter Stay blessed Athiya ji". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty's upcoming Malayalam flick, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham recently won three National Film Awards. Ahead of the film's release, the epic historical war film was honoured with the Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume Design accolades. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu.

Due to the pandemic, the film is now slated to release worldwide on May 13, 2021, in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu languages. It follows the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the Naval Commander of the Zamorin of Calicut. He was known for defending the Malabar Coast against the Portuguese invasion. Suniel Shetty was recently seen in films like Mumbai Saga and Mosagallu.

