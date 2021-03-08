Suniel Shetty Shares An Emotional Video On 'the Most Important Women In His Life'

Actor Suniel Shetty recently took to Instagram to share a video on the occasion of International Women's Day. In the video, he shared multiple pictures of his mother, wife and daughter. He also added a voice-over in the background of his video as a tribute to them. He penned a short, heartwarming note in his caption. Take a look at Suniel Shetty's video below.

Suniel Shetty's video on International Women's Day

The video shared by Suniel Shetty started with a series of pictures of his mother, his wife and his daughter. He added a voice-over in which he spoke about how he admired and appreciated the women in his life. In his caption, he wrote, “She gave me life... She taught me, love... She is a part of my soul... To the most important women in my life, the ones I can't imagine my world without, wish you a very Happy Women's Day. #happywomensday #internationalwomensday.” Here's how fans and celeb friends reacted to Suniel's post.

About Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty

Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty dated for nine years before they got married. The couple tied the knot in 1991. Both share two children, Athiya and Ahan. They are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. Suniel often shares pictures with his wife on social media account

On Valentine’s Day, Suniel posted a picture of them on Instagram. In the picture, they can be seen posing outdoors. The couple wore coordinated clothes and added sunglasses to their look. He captioned his post by writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my FOREVER valentine.”

Earlier, he shared a selfie in which they were seen posing towards the camera with all smiles. Suniel was seen in a blue t-shirt whereas Mana was seen in a white top with a denim jacket. He expressed love in his caption by writing, “Think alike - happy. Think Together - Very happy #wifelife.”

Suniel Shetty's upcoming films

On the work front, Suniel Shetty will soon be seen in the upcoming action crime film, Mumbai Saga. The film is directed by Sanjay Gupta. It stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover. It is slated to release on March 19, 2021. Apart from Mumbai Saga, Suniel will also be seen playing a cop in Telugu-English bilingual, Mosagulla aka Anu and Arjun. The movie also stars Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

