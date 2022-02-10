Suniel Shetty Shares First Look From Sets Of 'Invisible Woman'; Fans Laud 'killer Look'

After ruling theatres with his acting prowess, Suniel Shetty is all set to venture into the digital space with the upcoming web series, Invisible Woman. Backed by Saregama India's film vertical Yoodlee Films, the action thriller series is being helmed by Tamil director Rajesh M Selva.

Suniel Shetty recently teased the upcoming project by sharing an intense first look of himself, which created a massive buzz on social media with fans hailing the actor for his 'killer' avatar.

Suniel Shetty shares first look from sets of Invisible Woman

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, February 10, the Hera Pheri actor dropped a close up still of his character, with a red light striking his face and his intense expressions blurred behind his tresses. He can be also be seen donning a heavy beard for the project. In the caption, he wrote, "Zulfe Bandha mat Karo tum, Hawayee naraaz rehti hai.. Captured #BehindtheScenes on the sets of #invisiblewoman @yoodleefilms @saregama_official (sic)". Take a look:

Fans flocked to the comments section to heap praises on the actor. They wrote, "Killer looks with wonderful hairstyle", "Mindblowing", "Anna fire hai", "Sir ji very very fantastic", among others. Even celebrities like Sameera Reddy, Rahul Dev, and Darshan Kumaar reacted with emoticons.

More about Invisible Woman

In an earlier conversation with PTI, Shetty spoke about being part of the series which is set to offer a completely new experience to the audience. He said, "A web series today must have something to set it apart from the barrage of narratives that already exist, and the story of ‘Invisible Woman’ immediately captured my attention. I am very happy to collaborate with Yoodlee to bring this show to life and to make my debut in a web series as unique as this.''

Vikram Mehra, MD Saregama, India stated, "We were waiting for the right project to come our way and 'Invisible Woman', is just the right one to augur this transition".

Reportedly the series also stars Esha Deol in a lead role. Tamil director Rajesh M Selva is also known for directing the 2015 action thriller film Thoongaa Vanam as well as Kadaram Kondan among others.

(Image: @Suniel.Shetty)