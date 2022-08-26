Suniel Shetty Speaks About Boycott Bollywood Trend; 'People Might Not Be Happy With...'

The Bollywood business has been overtaken by the boycott movement. Indians have taken this boycotting very seriously, giving many justifications, and it has long been a common practice. The current list of films that have been trending under the hashtag "boycott" on the micro-blogging site includes Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan, Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda, Dobaraa starring Taapsee Pannu, Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar, and now upcoming film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and more shared their views on the Boycott trend. Recently, at an event, actor Suneil Shetty also expressed his views on the ongoing Boycott trend.

Suniel Shetty says people might not be happy with 'film's subject'

As per news agency ANI, the 61-year-old actor in a statement said, "We have done a lot of good work too. However, people might not be happy with the type of subjects the films are having these days, and that is why we are going through such a tough time."

"Hopefully, this will be considered. Initially, it felt like a one-off thing but now we have been continuously seeing that people are not coming to theatres and I can't put my finger on a reason why and what this is happening," he further noted.

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty will be next seen in Hera Pheri 3. The forthcoming Hindi comedy flick is being bankrolled by Feroz Nadiadwala and directed by Neeraj Vora. It is the instalment entry in the Hera Pheri film series and a sequel to the 2006 film Phir Hera Pheri.

Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty will return to their roles from the previous two movies. Actors Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham are new additions to the lead cast.

IMAGE: Instagram/suniel.shetty