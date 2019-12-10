Suniel Shetty On His Appointment As NADA Brand Ambassador

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA). NADA is expected to make an official announcement about the same on Tuesday, December 10. The agency hopes that Shetty’s celebrity status in the country will help them in their efforts against fighting doping.

