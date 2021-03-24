Suniel Shetty Sports Stylish Ponytail In BTS From Photoshoot; Fans Cant Get Over His SWAG!

The Dhadkan actor Suniel Shetty treated his fans with a BTS video from his latest photoshoot. The actor was recently seen in the National Award-winning movie Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea alongside Mohanlal and Keerthy Suresh. The stylish actor has now shared a snippet from his latest photoshoot. Check out Suniel Shetty's Instagram post here!

Suniel Shetty's Instagram post of his photoshoot

Clad in a simple white shirt and sporting a pair of sunglasses, the 59-year-old actor can be seen entering the venue of the photoshoot. In the BTS video, Suniel Shetty sported a sleek ponytail that enhanced his rugged features even more. The actor can be seen posing intensely as he got clicked by photographer Munna S. The actor credited the photographer and celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim in his post. Suniel simply captioned the video writing 'BTS'.

Netizens react to Suniel Shetty's recent post

Fans of the actor could not stop gushing over the actor's evergreen looks. Several media personalities took this opportunity to drop compliments for the actor for his stylish look in the video. One user wrote that Suniel Shetty is aging like a fine wine and getting better with age. Some fans chimed in with compliments like 'Rockstar' and 'Swag' for the actor. Another fan wrote that the actor looked too good and that he is an inspiration for everyone. The comment section evidently went gaga for the actor.

Latest Suniel Shetty Instagram post

Suniel took to his Instagram story to flaunt his fit body with a video of him exercising with huge dumbells. The actor also recently posted an Instagram post dedicated to his latest movie Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea which won the National Award for the best VFX. He thanked the entire team of the movie in his post and wrote that he was proud to be in the movie.

A look at Suniel Shetty's movies

With a career spanning over 25 years in Bollywood, Suniel Shetty's movies like Rakht, Bhagam Bhag, Hera Pheri, and Darbar are widely enjoyed by his fans. Apart from Bollywood, the actor has also ventured into business by running a couple of successful restaurants in Mumbai. He also started a furniture store in Mumbai with his wife in 2013.

