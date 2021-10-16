Suniel Shetty, Sunny Singh Bump Into Each Other During Shoot, Pose For A Uber-cool Pic

Actor Sunny Singh was over the moon on Saturday as he bumped into the Darbar actor, Sunil Shetty. He shared a picture of the duo on his Instagram account via a story, in which the two can be seen with their arms around each other. Sunny Singh is currently gearing up the release of his next film, Adipurush.

Sunny Singh and Sunil Shetty bump into each other

Stars Sunny Singh and Sunil Shetty crossed paths on Saturday afternoon and the former shared a picture of their encounter. In the picture, Sunny can be seen in all-black and he donned a black hoodie, while Sunil wore a simple white t-shirt and sunglasses, as he posed with one hand around Sunny and the other in his pocket. As the caption of the post, Sunny Singh wrote, "Look who I bumped into this afternoon", as he added a heart emoticon to the caption.

See picture of Sunny Singh and Sunil Shetty's meet here

Sunny Singh's upcoming film Adipurush

Sunny Singh has been in the news as his film, Adipurush recently got a release date. The film is slated to hit the big screen on August 11, 2022, and will release in 3D. The actor will take on his role alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth and others. The film is reportedly being shot simultaneously in Telugu as well as Hindi. The mythological drama will be helmed by Om Raut, who recently wished Sunny Singh on the occasion of his birthday on October 6. The director shared a picture of the actor's birthday celebrations on set and called him a 'champ'. Raut posted a candid moment, in which Sunny Singh can be seen taking a bite of his birthday cake. In the caption of the post he wrote, "Wishing our champ @mesunnysingh a very Happy Birthday."

Suniel Shetty on the other hand gave his fans a huge surprise as he mentioned in an interview with PTI that he is gearing up for his OTT debut. He will be seen in the noir action thriller show titled Invisible Woman. The actor mentioned that the series will have something that will set it apart from the 'barrage of narratives that already exist'. The Hera Pheri actor will collaborate with Yoodlee Films for his upcoming venture.

(Image: PTI, Facebook/@sunnysingh)