Suniel Shetty Talks About Nitin Desai, Sushant Singh Rajput Deaths: Reaching Out Is...

Suniel Shetty recently spoke about the significance of reaching out to individuals coping with stress. He shared his views following the suspected suicide of renowned art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai. The tragic incident occurred at his ND Studio, in Karjat, Maharashtra, on August 2. Reports suggest that financial constraints might have played a role in Desai taking this drastic step. Shetty also opened up about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

3 things you need to know

Nitin Desai served as an art director on popular films like Lagaan, Jodha Akhbar, Devdas and many more.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Suniel Shetty emphasised on the importance of reaching out.

'And then God takes him away'

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Suniel Shetty fondly described Nitin Desai as one of the "humblest" and "finest" art directors in the industry. Expressing his condolences, the actor pondered over the reasons that might have led Desai to succumb to such circumstances, questioning why "the good ones" are sometimes taken away.

(Suniel Shetty spoke about the importance of reaching out to people in tough times | Image: X)

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020 was also discussed. Shetty remembered him as a talented and remarkable individual who left a lasting impact. "And then God takes him away… What was the moment when he did what he did? You feel for his parents, his family," he said.

Suniel Shetty says that reaching out is important

Suniel Shetty stressed the significance of reaching out to others, especially when aware of their struggles. He urged people to be proactive in supporting their friends, family and colleagues as it may make a difference in their lives. He added that the deaths of Nitin Desai and Sushant Singh Rajput highlight the need for open communication and concern for the well-being of those around us.

"Reaching out is important. If we know someone and if at all we know he/she is going through any sort of stress, we should reach out to them. We should be constantly calling out and keep inquiring about their well-being,” he added.