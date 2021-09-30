Suniel Shetty To Mark OTT Debut With Rajesh Selva's 'Invisible Woman'

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty is all set to foray into the digital space with the upcoming noir action thriller series titled Invisible Woman. Touted as one of the most prominent figures in the Indian film industry, the 60-year-old actor is now gearing up to try his hands on the OTT content. Appearing excited about being a part of a venture that instantly captured his attention, Shetty collaborated with Yoodlee Films who will also mark their OTT debut.

Suneil Shetty digital debut in 'Invisible Woman'

While talking to PTI, the actor opened up about being a part of a series that is offering a completely new experience to the audience. The actor stated, ''A web series today must have something to set it apart from the barrage of narratives that already exist, and the story of ‘Invisible Woman’ immediately captured my attention. I am very happy to collaborate with Yoodlee to bring this show to life and to make my debut in a web series as unique as this.''

Vikram Mehra, MD Saregama India also opened up about their venture into the OTT space and how positive response to their previous movies boosted their morales to the leap. He stated, ''We have been very effective in addressing the demand of the new emerging digital audiences for wholesome entertainment content through our slate of feature films that have found place of favour in the many OTT platforms.''

Additionally, he added that Invisible Woman is the perfect stepping stone in the process to establish their place in the digital space. He continued, ''Now we take the leap into the world of web series – a space that we have been itching to get into, given how consumption patterns of consumers have seen a tectonic shift to binge-watching. We were waiting for the right project to come our way and ‘Invisible Woman’, is just the right one to augur this transition.''

Apart from Suniel Shetty, the web series will also feature Esha Deol in a significant role. The web series is expected to start filming soon. On the work front, Shetty was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama film Mumbai Saga.

(Inputs from PTI)

Image: Instagram/@suniel.shetty