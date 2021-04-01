Suniel Shetty Visits Hometown Mangalore, Shares Glimpses From The Trip

Suniel Shetty is currently visiting his hometown Mangalore. The actor decided to give a sneak peek of his travel to his fans via his Instagram stories. He showed off his visit to the Shree Durgaparameshwari Temple in Bappanadu, Mulki and his stay at a grand bungalow in the city. He proudly wrote "My village my country, Mangalore India".

The Shree Durgaparameshwari Temple was well-lit with colour full lights decorating the entire exterior. Suniel posted a video driving towards the destination. The temple in Bappanadu, Mulki is located near the Shambhavi river. Suniel also showed off the bungalow he was staying in which was a grand two-storey white building with brown tiled roofs. He wrote that the place was located in Bappanadu, Padumane, Mulki.

The estate had tall coconut trees which are native to the region. Suniel Shetty showed off the lush greenery which was grown on a tiered landscape. He also showed off the front yard of the house which had a traditional Holy Basil or Tulsi plant in a red and white pot with an aum sign drawn on the front.

Recently, Shetty posted a throwback vintage picture of himself lying on a beach. The actor was confused and ashamed at his decision of taking the picture. He wrote, "What the hell was I thinking?" which gained a hilarious reaction from his daughter Athiya Shetty. Athiya went on to tag her brother Ahan Shetty to look at the picture. The photo received more than 226,000 likes.

In an adorable picture where Athiya and her father shared a sweet moment, the former was seen sitting on Suniel Shetty's lap as he embraced her. Suniel gushed in the caption calling Athiya his forever "Daddy's girl". "It's always Pa Paaaa", he said. The black and white picture posted on April 1, 2021, received more than 211,000 pictures

In a picture posted on March 27, 2021, the actor showed off his long hair and bearded look. He asked his fans whether he should call his look "Grey, metallic, silver, or salt and pepper?". The picture received more than 135,000 likes.

