Christmas is merrier for actor Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty, as they are celebrating 30 years of togetherness today. On this special occasion of their wedding anniversary, the Hera Pheri actor took to his social media handle and shared a heartfelt post for his ladylove to celebrate their union.

Here take a look at his post :

In the throwback picture, Suniel Shetty can be seen wearing a formal black blazer pairing it with a dark blue coloured tie and a pale yellow shirt. Suniel completed his overall look with yellow coloured glasses and he was looking suave. His wife Mana Shetty on the other hand is giving the classic 90s look with a silver colour blazer accessorising it with a statement necklace and a headscarf. Captioning the picture the Dhadkan actor wrote:" Beautiful then …Beautiful now … Beautiful forever …happy happy 30th anniv wifey" with a heart emoji. Many fans jumped into the comments section to congratulate the couple on their relationship milestone as they are giving some major couple goals.

Many celebrities reacted to the post and wished the couple

As the fans showered love on the adorable picture of the couple, a lot of other celebrities reacted to the post, starting with the Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff who dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Prince Narula's wife Yuvika Chaudhary andTania Shroff too reacted with heart emoticons.On the other hand, famous actor and comedy show judge Archana Puran Singh wrote: "Much love and happiness to both of you @suniel.shetty and Mana". Actor Rahul Dev, who is well known for playing negative roles in films too joined the bandwagon, wrote "Awesome! Happy anniversary to you both with two heart emoticons".

Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty's daughter reacted to the post and also shared it in her story with the caption “Happy anniversary to the reason I believe in love, trust, companionship and friendship.”

Suniel Shetty's next projects in-line

On the work front, Suniel will be seen next on the big screen in films like Ghani directed by Kiran Korrapati, then Helloo India directed by Shabnam Kapoor and Hera Pheri 3 by Neeraj Vora. All of these films might release next year in 2022.

