Suniel Shetty' Workout Pic Encouraging Fans To Stay Fit Makes Tiger Shroff Go 'wow'

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's Instagram recently featured a picture of the actor working out in the gym. The actor is often seen sharing pictures of his workout regime on his social media handles. Suniel Shetty looked fit as a fiddle as he struck a pose for the camera. Take a look at Suniel Shetty's photos here

Suniel Shetty shares photo as he works out in the gym

The Dhadkan actor recently took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself in the gym. Suniel was seen sporting the salt and pepper look and wore a grey t-shirt and green shorts. While sharing the photos the actor wrote " LOCKDOWN or LOCKUP staying mentally and physically fit is the only way out !!". Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff left a comment on Suneil Shetty's post saying "wow".

Friends and Fans react to Suniel Shetty's Instagram post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to the actor's recent post and filled the comments section with praises. Hockey players like Yuvraj Walmiki and Anup Valmiki left fire emoji's in the comment section. Kundali Bhagya actor Abhishek Kapur wrote a comment saying "Best human being and super fit" to which Suniel replied 'ur same'. Actor Rahul Dev left a comment saying "yes sir" with heart emoticons.The majority of the fans left fore and heart emoticons on the actor's post. One fan left a comment saying that Suniel Shetty was a legend.

Suniel Shetty shares an adorable picture with his daughter Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty recently took to his Instagram to share an adorable photo with his daughter Athiya Shetty. In the photo, Athiya could be seen sitting on her father Suniel's lap. While sharing the photo Suniel wrote in his captions that " No matter how old she maybe ... it’s always Pa paaaaa" and used hashtags like #Daddysgirl and #ilovedherfirst.

A quick look at Suniel Shetty's movies

Suniel Shetty has featured in over 100 Indian movies in his career and has received various accolades for his performance. Shetty has featured in various commercially successful movies like Balwaan, Waqt Hamara Hai, Dilwale, Anth, Mohra, Gopi Kishan, Krishna, Sapoot, Rakshak, and Border. He is best known for his role in the comedy movie Hera Pheri as Shyam alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The movie went on to achieve cult status. Suniel reprised his role in the sequel of the movie named Phir Hera Pheri. The actor was recently seen in the action thriller movie Mumbai Saga in a special appearance.

