Suniel Shetty's 60th Birthday: Best Films Of The Veteran Actor Released In The 90s

Suniel Shetty's birthday is currently underway. The veteran actor, whose career spans almost 3 decades in the industry, turns 60 today. Over the course of his nearly 30-year career, Shetty has appeared in over 100 films, including Bollywood and several Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and English language films.

The actor has also been nominated for five Filmfare awards, winning one for Dhadkan. Apart from acting, Shetty has also dabbled in production, even starting his own company named Popcorn Entertainment through which he has produced several films like Khel – No Ordinary Game, Rakht and Bhagam Bhag. On the occasion of Suniel Shetty's birthday, here are some of the actor's best films from the 90s -

Waqt Hamara Hai

Suniel Shetty's first film with Akshay Kumar, Waqt Hamara Hai, was directed by Bharat Rangachary and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The plot of the film revolves around two best friends who form a convoluted plan with their girlfriends, to have them kidnapped in order to convince their fathers that they're worthy of their daughters. However, these plans go haywire when the girls are kidnapped by an actual terrorist, changing their lives forever.

Apart from Kumar and Shetty, the film also starred Ayesha Jhulka, Mamta Kulkarni, Anupam Kher, Viju Khote, Aruna Irani and Rami Reddy.

Dilwale

Dilwale is a romantic action film starring Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon with Paresh Rawal. The film follows the character Arun, who is falsely implicated in a murder case. He soon loses his mental sanity and is sent to an asylum but is eventually aided by an honest cop, Vikram. Dilwale went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 1994.

Divya Bharti was originally slated to appear as Sapna, however, due to the actress' tragic demise, Tandon was selected. Suniel Shetty also received a Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actor, for the film.

Mohra

One of Shetty's most famous films, Mohra, is an action thriller film directed by Rajiv Rai. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles, with Poonam Jhawer, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in supporting roles. The film which has now become a cult classic, was also the second highest-grossing Indian film of 1994.

Border

Border is an epic war film that stars an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is an adaptation of real-life events that happened during the Battle of Longewalain in 1971. Border was the second highest-grossing film of 1997 behind Dil To Pagal Hai.

The film also features Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee in supporting roles. The film received 11 nominations at the 43rd Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Actor for Sunny Deol, Best Supporting Actor for Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna, and more.

Bhai

Bhai is a gangster drama action film directed by Deepak Shivdasani and written by Kader Khan. The film starred Sunil Shetty, Pooja Batra, Sonali Bendre and Ashish Vidyarthi in lead roles and was a box office success. Bhai is a remake of the Telugu movie Anna, starring Rajasekhar, Roja Selvamani and Gautami.

The film revolves around Shetty's character Kundan, who moves to the city with his younger brother for a new beginning. However, he ends up making decisions that change his life, leading him to become a gangster.

