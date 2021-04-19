Suniel Shetty's comment steals limelight on Athiya Shetty's heartfelt post for KL Rahul

Actor Suniel Shetty on Sunday took to social media to comment on daughter Athiya Shetty's heartfelt birthday post for rumoured beau KL Rahul. Suniel's comment stole the limelight as it has received the second-highest number of likes, only behind cricketer Hardik Pandya, who wrote, "My Cuties" on the post. Athiya on Sunday shared a bunch of pictures featuring KL Rahul and captioned them saying, "grateful for you, happy birthday". Athiya's father Suniel was quick to comment as the 59-year-old actor wrote, "Truly," accompanied by a heart emoji. KL Rahul himself commented on the post but it failed to garner the same traction that Suniel Shetty's comment did.

KL Rahul celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday as wishes poured in from all over the world for the young wicketkeeper-batsman. Several famous celebrities took to social media to wish the Karnataka cricketer a happy birthday, which included big names such as KL Rahul's India teammates Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, amongst others. Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, the International Cricket Council, BCCI, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings also extended their best wishes to KL Rahul.

KL Rahul in last night's game

KL Rahul, who captains the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scored a magnificent half-century against Delhi Capitals last night. The 29-year-old hit 61 off 51 balls with a strike rate of 119.61. However, despite Rahul's heroics and a great inning by Punjab Kings players, the franchise failed to cross the finishing line as Delhi Capitals won the match by 6 wickets with 10 balls to spare. Mayank Agarwal scored the highest runs for Punjab Kings as he hit 69 off 36 balls with a strike rate of 191.67, including 7 boundaries and 4 maximums.

After Delhi Capitals won the toss, skipper Rishabh Pant invited the Men in Red to bat first. Punjab Kings openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal forged an important partnership of 122 runs before the latter was dismissed by Lukman Mariwala. Punjab's explosive batsman Chris Gayle failed to score runs as he was dismissed for just 11 by Chris Woakes. Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan finished the inning for Punjab scoring 22 and 15 runs respectively. When DC openers came to bat, they started hitting from the word go. Prithvi Shaw scored 32 off 17 balls, while Shikhar Dhawan smashed 92 off just 49 balls before being sent back to the pavilion. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis finished the game for Delhi as he remained unbeaten at 13-ball 27 runs.

(Image Credit: SunielShetty/AthiyaShetty/Instagram)



