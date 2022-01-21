Suniel Shetty's Son Ahan Shetty To Marry Tania Shroff This Year? Here's What We Know

Rumours about Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty and his ladylove Tania Shroff's wedding have been making rounds on the internet. However, contrary to the latest buzz, the couple is not getting married this year. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the reports about the duo's marriage is not true and the actor's spokesperson has rubbished all such claims.

Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff's wedding rumours addressed

As per the report, Ahan's spokesperson has stated that the reports about Suniel Shetty's son's wedding are 'purely rumours'. He revealed that the actor is currently gearing up for his next project. According to Pinkvilla, the shoot of the film will commence in the month of June. He also added that an official announcement of the same will soon be made.

Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff have been in a steady relationship for quite a while now. They are often spotted together by the paparazzi enjoying their coffee and lunch dates. Tania also accompanied Ahan at the star-studded screening of his debut film, Tadap last year. The pair walked hand in hand as they arrived at the special screening. They also happily posed together for the camera. Several days ago, they were seen twinning in black as they headed out for a date.

Last month, Tania also dropped a series of goofy pictures to wish her beau Ahan on his birthday. On December 28, 2021, Tania shared some of the couple's best memories, starting with raising a toast on the occasion. The duo could be seen posing amid their beach vacation and getaways, while one picture showcased Tania planting a kiss on Ahan's cheek. With the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Birthday," with a heart emoticon. Take a look.

Ahead of his film Tadap's release, Tania penned another heartfelt note for Ahan and lauded his dedication and effort for the debut venture. "No one will know how much dedication and effort you have put in but I’ve been lucky enough to have a front row seat. You have exceeded all expectations and still remained true to yourself. The passion you put into your work is inspiring but what’s more impressive is the way you continue to support and protect the people you love. I love you till the very end, here to take on every obstacle with you. Never change," she wrote. Responding to the post, Ahan wrote," I love you."

Ahan starred alongside Tara Sutaria in the romantic action drama Tadap, which revolved around Ishana and Ramisa's intense love story. Helmed by Milan Luthria, the film came as the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100. It came out in theatres earlier this month on December 3, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@ahan.shetty