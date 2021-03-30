Suniel Shetty's Throwback Tuesday Picture Is A Much-needed Trip Of 90s Nostalgia

Suniel Shetty took to Instagram in order to share a throwback picture from his early years in the entertainment industry. In the picture that one will soon see, one can see that the Mumbai Saga actor is sporting his trademark chain from back in the day, aviators, and a pair of blue denim jeans. The post also sees him looking back at those days and wondering what he was thinking. The picture can be found below.

Suniel Shetty strikes a pose on the beach in the '90s:

Within no time, Suniel Shetty's Instagram family, friends, and colleagues from the industry took to the comments section of the same in order to shower their love on the actor. As some will also see in the series of screenshots below, some of Suniel Shetty's Instagram followers have directly given an answer to his question. The latest addition to the list of Suniel Shetty's photos can be found below.

The Internet reacts to one of Suniel Shetty's latest pictures:

Suniel Shetty's movies:

The actor has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for nearly three decades now. Some of his earlier films, such as the likes of Lakeer, Hulchul, Kaante, Dus, and Hera Pheri, amongst others, have seen him experimenting with the action-comedy space. The list of Suniel Shetty's movies post 2015, such as A Gentleman, The Shaukeens, Darbar, Aa Bb Kk and Pailwaan have seen the actor reinventing himself as a more intense artist.

This year, he was seen in the recently-released Mumbai Saga thus far. The film, which found its way to the theatre screens early this month, stars Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film, as of now, has a rating of 5.3 on IMDb and is screening in theatres now. He will also be soon seen in a myriad of productions such as Mosagallu, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, Ghani, Tadap (Ahaan Shetty's much-talked-about debut film that also stars Tara Sutaria) and BB3. More details on the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

