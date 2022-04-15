Sunil Grover Adds 'Gutthi' Twist To Ranbir-Alia's Wedding Pics, Leaves Netizens In Splits

Actor Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place on April 14. But do you remember, the Rockstar fame was once deceived to sign marriage documents by Gutthi, a character previously played by comedian Sunil Grover, on The Kapil Sharma Show? Now, as the official first wedding photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are out, Gutthi took to social media to remind fans of their marriage.

Gutthi reveals first photos with Ranbir Kapoor

When Ranbir Kapoor appeared on the chat show with Anushka Sharma to promote Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Gutthi greeted the guests, however, suddenly she asked Ranbir to sign divorce papers. Host Kapil Sharma interrupted her asking the proof of her marriage with the Kapoor kin. In a hilarious twist, Gutthi replied that the proof has gone to school. The comedian insisted Ranbir sign the divorce papers for breaking her heart. However, later she reveals that they were actually married and agreement papers that the actor signed, and thus Ranbir was declared married on the show.

Notably, there was also a hilarious fictional version of the duo's honeymoon filmed for the episode, that left audiences in splits. Now, after Alia Bhatt shared the official first photos of her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, even Gutthi jokingly reminded netizens of Ranbir's fictional wife. While sharing the photos, the comedian wrote, "We are releasing 3 more pictures." Take a look at it below:

Netizens react:

As soon as the post surfaced online, it made netizens break out in laughter. While one called it 'epic', another hilariously asked Ranbir Kapoor for some explanation behind the photos. A barrage of social media users dropped laughing emoticons in the comment section of the post. Take a look at the reactions to Sunil Grover's post here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

The Bollywood couple's wedding took place at the Rockstar actor's Vastu house on Thursday. It was a close-knit ceremony attended only by friends and family members. The bride and groom dazzled in ivory Sabyasachi ensembles on their big day. Check out their dreamy wedding photos below:

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@whosunilgrover