Sunil Grover Applauds Tiger Shroff's Latest Stunt; Fans Admire His Agility

Tiger Shroff recently dropped in yet another thrilling video of himself performing a stunt with his trainers. As his stunt was one of his most difficult and jaw-dropping ones, he received tons of reactions from his fans as well as from several other celebrities. Even actor and comedian Sunil Grover was amazed to watch his stunt and applauded him for the same.

Tiger Shroff goes as fast as lightning

Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this amazing piece of video in which he showcased a mind-blowing stunt for all his fans. In the video, he can be seen in a grey tank top along with a pair of green track pants. He can also be seen prepping up for an air-kick as four of his trainers stand in twos with a flap in their hands. As they stand still, Tiger Shroff runs towards them and kicks the first two flaps with two of his legs one after the other and then kicks the rest of the two with one leg in one go. As he performs the stunt, all the trainers cheer ‘Woah’ with amazement.

In the caption, Tiger Shroff added a lightning symbol that indicated how the speed of his stunt was as fast as lightning. As the fans always await Tiger Shroff’s videos of his stunts, they were thrilled to watch this one too. Many poured in heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to express how much they liked his video while some others referred to him as the ‘action king’ and even added a crown symbol with it. Not only fans but also numerous celebrities and Tiger Shroff’s co-actors took to his Instagram handle and reacted to his video. Sunil Grover, who was seen in Tiger Shroff’s movie Baaghi, also reacted to his video and dropped in clapping hand symbols in the comments. Even actor Ronit Roy was amazed to see him and exclaimed ‘Man oh man’ in the comment section and praised his speed. Other celebrities who reacted to Tiger Shroff's Instagram video included Armaan Malik, Rahul Dev, Huma Qureshi, Vindu Dara Singh and many more. Take a look at some of the reactions by fans and celebrities on Tiger Shroff’s Instagram video.

IMAGE: TIGER SHROFF'S INSTAGRAM, SUNIL GROVER'S INSTAGRAM

