Sunil Grover Happy To Take Up Diverse Roles And Is Enjoying This 'new Phase'

Sunil Grover is known for his sense of humour and stellar comedic performances by playing characters such as Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi, and Dr Mashoor Gulati on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma show. The actor proved his versatility by recently being a part of the political thriller web series Tandav. In a recent interview, the actor revealed he is happy that the audiences welcomed him taking up diverse roles and he is enjoying this “new phase.”

Sunil Grover is enjoying taking up diverse roles

Speaking to PTI, the actor said that when a character works in TV, one ends up doing it for years. In a long story format, one has to set a graph for their role. Sunil is trying to get used to it as it is a new world for him. He revealed that he enjoys working in both and feels grateful for the experiences that he is getting in this lifetime. “I am enjoying this new phase,” he added.

Further, Sunil said that what he did earlier wasn’t planned because he started with something else and went into something else. He comes with so much comedic baggage of so many years and it is challenging to break that image. Sunil said, “The fear of not being accepted in certain roles... But people have accepted me and I feel happy about it.”

Sunil admitted that when Vishal gave him Pataakha, he was not prepared or planning to do something like that and the same goes for Bharat. Later, director Ali Abbas Zafar and the team thought of him due to which he was roped in for the web series Tandav. In Tandav, Sunil plays the role of Gurpal Chauhan, who is the right-hand man of a politician. Sunil was worried about taking up the role but the director convinced him. He said, "I was worried. What if the audience starts laughing when I am trying to scare them? But Ali said he will take the chance.”

Sunil Grover describes himself as “a newcomer” and believes this is just the beginning. He also believes that the approach to work and the kind of work he was doing earlier has changed. Now, the actor is looking forward to Sunflower's release, which is scheduled to stream on Zee5 from June 11. Speaking of the same, he said that playing yet another complex character like Sonu was the most challenging part of the show. His character has many moods and shades. Sometimes he is a loner, sometimes he is out in public. It was a challenge for him but it got sorted with time.

(IMAGE: SUNIL GROVER'S INSTAGRAM)

