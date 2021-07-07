Sunil Grover Shares Glimpse Of Dilip Kumar's Autograph In Throwback Post

As Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021, Sunil Grover took to social media to share a beautiful memory of the late actor. He shared an autographed picture of Dilip Kumar and reminisced about his iconic career and stated how he was ‘immortal.

Sunil Grover unveils Dilip Kumar’s autographed photo

Sunil Grover recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture in which he captured a picture of Dilip Kumar with his autograph on it. In the caption, he stated how the iconic Bollywood actor ‘changed the way acting was perceived’ in Indian cinema and added how that ‘changed everything for the generations to follow.’

Several fans took to Sunil Grover’s Instagram post and dropped in hearts for the late actor. Many of them also stated how they lost a gem while others mentioned how much they agreed with what Sunil Grover stated in the caption. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Sunil’s Instagram post and see how they reacted to Dilip Kumar’s demise.

Dilip Kumar passes away

Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 98. The Padma Vibhushan recipient had been facing multiple health issues for the past few weeks, being hospitalised numerous times for breathlessness and being treated upon for bilateral pleural effusion. The news was confirmed by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

Dr Jalil Parkar issued a statement reading, "The doyen of Indian film industry Mr Dilip Kumar breathed his last today at 7.30 AM at Khar Hinduja hospital after a long and protracted illness. May God bless his soul in heaven". Soon after, his family confirmed the same.

Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital, has shown improvement in his health, his wife Saira Banu said on Monday. The 98-year-old screen icon was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, last week to address age-related "medical issues" days after being discharged from the same hospital. A tweet posted by Banu from the official Twitter account of Kumar on Monday asked his fans to pray for the actor so that he is discharged from the hospital "soon."

