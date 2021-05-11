Sunil Grover Shares His First Look From 'Sunflower'; Reveals Release Date

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, on Monday, took to his social media handle and shared the first look poster of his upcoming crime comedy show Sunflower. Though he has not revealed much about his character yet, the poster features the actor pointing at a squint eye. Instagramming the post, the actor-comedian wrote a brief caption, which read, "Drama aur Dhamaka Ab shuru hoga Sonu ki life mai asli hungama! (Drama and explosion, soon the ruckus will start in Sonu's life) / Unveil the mysteries of #Sunflower". In his caption, he also revealed the show will premiere on June 11, 2021.

Sunil Grover's look for Sunflower:

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner an overwhelming response from the Gabbar Is Back actor's Insta fam. Meanwhile, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages and wishes. Sunil's contemporary Gaurav Gera commented "Sooo cool".

The teaser of Sunflower was dropped in April 2021. Post the release of the teaser, Sunil Grover had said, "The conceptualisation of the web series is extremely top-notch. Mixing crime with comedy is an exciting genre to work with. The characters are the most interesting part of the narrative, the audience will relate to their stories for sure", in a statement to PTI. The teaser video showed a flower blooming with the star cast names appearing on the side.

Interestingly, the upcoming show started production in November last year. The ensemble star cast of the show will also feature Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Digendra, his team-mate Girish Kulkarni as Inspector Tambe, Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, Mukul Chadda as Mr. Ahuja, Radha Bhatt as his wife Mrs. Ahuja. Meanwhile, Vikas Bahl has written the script and will co-direct the show with Rahul Sengupta, ZEE5 said in a statement. The series revolves around a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower which is filled with quirky characters.

On the professional front, the 43-year-old actor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Tandav, which also featured Saif Ali Khan. He also participated in Prime Video's latest outing LOL - Hasse Toh Phasse. As of now, apart from Sunflower, the actor has not announced any of his upcoming projects.

IMAGE: SUNIL GROVER INSTAGRAM

