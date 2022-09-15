Sunil Grover Turns Roadside Jewellery Seller But There's Twist; Watch 'personal' Obsession

Actor-stand-up comedian Sunil Grover, is famously known for his character Gutthi in The Kapil Sharma Show. His rib-tickling punchlines garnered appreciation from all across and the actor often takes to social media to share hilarious videos of himself.

Recently, Sunil Grover shared a video on Instagram where he was seen sitting on a roadside, selling junk jewelry. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “personal.” As the video progressed, the actor was also seen communicating with customers. One of the customers asked him the cost of an item, to which he responded saying, "All this is not for sale (translated from Hindi)". "Bechne ke liye nahi hai. Yeh sab personal hai mera (All this is not for sale. This is my personal stuff)", he further added. The customer further tried to touch one of the jewellery items but Grover interrupted her by saying, "Bola na personal hai. Aap ko samajh nahi aa raha (I told you it's not for sale. Can't you understand that)?"

Watch Sunil Grover turning roadside jewellery seller

The actor-comedian was in the headlines after he underwent heart surgery earlier this year. However, he recuperated from the illness and was recently seen in the show India's Laughter Champion.

On the professional front, Sunil Grover will be seen in the upcoming film Goodbye. The flick directed by Vikas Bahl, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, and Sahil Mehta. Sunil Grover has received an enormous fan following after his character as Gutthi on the show, Comedy Nights With Kapil followed by his other characters on the show including Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi. Moreover, Sunil was last seen on television as 'Bhindi Bhai' on Gangs of Filmistaan. Apart from television, his acting in Tandav was also critically appreciated.