Sunil Grover's Belated Holi Wish Sparks Hilarious Reactions & Quirky Queries From Netizens

Holi was celebrated with fanfare on Monday in various parts of the country, with citizens throwing caution to the wind amid restrictions imposed by various states due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Apart from celebrities also celebrating the occasion with their near and dear ones, most of them conveyed their greetings to their fans on social media. However, Sunil Gover seemed to have got a bit late to convey his greetings, and netizens had a gala time poking fun at him.

Sunil Grover's belated Holi wish

Not by a few hours, Sunil’s wish on Twitter came post two days, on Wednesday evening.

Happy holi guys! — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 31, 2021

His followers had a blast over the post. The common reaction was asking if he had ‘woken up’ at that time to wish.

Abhi...Uthhe🤣 — Brajesh Singh (@brajeshdaman) March 31, 2021

Many of them sarcastically wished him ‘Happy Diwali’ as the festival of colours was well past it fervour.

Happy diwali sir ji 😂😂😂😂 — Praveen Kanwar Dogar@10 - INDIAN 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@DogarKanwar) March 31, 2021

Happy Diwali Sunil bhai.. — Rushikesh Gajare (@rushig) March 31, 2021

Some of the netizens also felt that he was trying to pull off an April Fool’s Day joke on his fans, and a few felt that the right day should have been on Thursday.

Grover Ji ...April Fool kal banana hai....aaj nahi — Roshan Wandhare (@roshan21w) March 31, 2021

क्या डॉक्टर साहेब, ये 2022 होली की बधाई दे रहे हो या अप्रैल फूल काट रहे हो हमारा😉😜



बाकी, आप एक्टर बहुत बढ़िया हो, और टेलेंटेड भी काफी हो।। आप का गब्बर मूवी में किया गया सीरियस रोल मुझे काफी पसंद आया (ये सीरियसली कह रहा हूँ) मगर आप जैसा कॉमेडियन वाकई में कोई न ह, लव यू bro😍🤘 — किम-झाड़ू-पिंग (@manrana1977) March 31, 2021

Memes too followed.

Late ho hi gaya h... pic.twitter.com/BzYch2pLwR — Atul Sinha (@Let_all_hate) March 31, 2021

While no one knows the reason for his belated wish on Twitter, he had remembered the occasion on Instagram, on time. He had then shared a photo of himself, looking almost unrecognisable with the colours all over him.

Meanwhile on the professional front, Sunil was last seen in the web series Tandav. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial had sparked a row for allegedly hurting sentiments as numerous complaints were filed against the makers, and some are still in court.

Some of his other ventures in the last two years have been the movie Bharat and show Gangs of Filmistan.

The film industry is currently grappling with the COVID-19, with not many releases, When asked about the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, he had said last year, '"It's very important that we stay mentally fit. We are not used to this life.

"We have to look at it in a way that we find humour in these times. To laugh, keep smiling and see funny things today more than ever," the Ghajini actor said.

He added, "It's important to laugh right now at the situation. It's an experience for everyone, you can't let it bog you down. You've to laugh your way through it," Sunil told PTI.

