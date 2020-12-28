Sunil Kothari's Death: Hema Malini Expresses Grief, Says 'he Was Passionate Lover Of Art'

Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini on December 28 expressed sorrow over the demise of eminent dance historian and critic Sunil Kothari. The 87-year-old Padma Shri dance historian passed away on December 27 morning at a Delhi hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest a month after testing positive for coronavirus. The acclaimed Bharatnatyam danseuse Hema took to Twitter and expressed her grief over the demise of the noted dance critic.

Hema Malini mourns Sunil Kothari's demise

In the post, the actress mentioned how Kothari has encouraged her in the initial stage of her dance career and also helped her in being a good dancer today. "Sunil Kothari, eminent dance critic has passed away. He was one of those who encouraged me in the initial stage of my career. He was a passionate lover of art, a special person who took great interest in classical dance and encouraged young dancers. Will truly miss u Sunilji," she tweeted.

Read: Dance Historian Sunil Kothari Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Read: Hema Malini Looks Back At Her Journey With Dharmendra On His B'day, Thanks Fans For Love

Sunil Kothari, eminent dance critic has passed away.He was one of those who encouraged me in the initial stage of my career. He was a passionate lover of art, a spl person who took grt interest in classical dance and encouraged young dancers. Will truly miss u Sunilji — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 28, 2020

A family friend of the dance historian told PTI that, “He had tested positive for COVID-19 almost a month back and was not in a good condition, Kothari was recovering at home in Asian Games Village but was rushed to a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest this morning”.

In his entire career span, the late dance critic has written 12 books on different forms of Indian classical dance forms. He was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2001 for his contribution to the Indian classical dance. Born on December 20, 1933, in Mumbai, Kothari qualified as a Chartered Accountant before turning to the study of Indian dance forms.

Kothari received numerous titles and awards for his contribution to Indian dance forms including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1995); the Gaurav Puraskar conferred by the Gujarat Sangeet Natak Akademi (2000); the Padma Shri bestowed by the Government of India (2001); and the Life Time Achievement Award of the Dance Critics Association, New York, USA (2011).

Read: Young Hema Malini Performs Bharatnatyam Leaving Netizens Stunned; Watch Throwback Video

Read: Dance Historian Sunil Kothari Pases Away, Had Tested Positive For COVID-19 A Month Ago

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.