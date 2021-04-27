Sunil Lahri Has Excited Response As Saudi Arabia Incorporates 'Ramayan' In School Syllabus

Ramayan and Mahabharat have been epic texts for centuries now, and its impact continues to be seen even today. The texts' popularity is also not just restricted to India, as was seen with Saudi Arabian schools incorporating it in the social science syllabus. One of the actors of the TV show depicting Ramayan, Sunil Lahri, expressed his delight on the global respect.

Sunil Lahri on Ramayan in Saudi Arabian school syllabus

Sunl Lahri had played the role of the much loved character of Lakshman in the Ramanand Sagar directorial. Taking to Twitter, with an image from the show, also depicting Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played the characters of Ram and Sita, the vetean expressed his feelings by writing, “It is a matter of pride that Saudi Arabia has made Ramayan a part of their syllabus.”

Ham Sabhi hindustaniyon Ke liye Garv Ki Baat Hai ki, Saudi Arabia ne Ramayan ko Apne pathykram ka hissa Banaya...

Proud moment for we Indians, Saudi Arabia included Ramayan as part of their curriculum activity.... pic.twitter.com/0IcyecktZp — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 26, 2021

These details were a part of the ‘Saudi Vision 2030’ policy of the government that sought to teach diversity and principles of various religions and customs,

Not just Ramayan, the Saudi Arabian schools also sought to teach kids about Mahabharat and Gautam Buddha.

A few days ago, Sunil Lahri had also backed the idea of a theme park or museum of Ramayan serial. Sharing that people viewed it as an ‘Amar Katha’ (immortal story), he asked his followers what parts of it they will be keen to watch.

Ramayan serial ka theme park Ya Museum banta hai to kaun kaun yah kitne log dekhna Chahenge apne vichar vyakt Karen..... Kyunki Kuchh log ka Kahana hai ki yah Ek Amar Katha hai, Aisa Hona chahiye pic.twitter.com/WdGAt0bFSO — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Ramayan is back on TV in the same way as it was during the 2020 lockdown against COVID-19 pandemic, As parts of the country witnessed full or partial lockdown again, citizens could enjoy the much-loved show on TV. The serial, which set records galore, even reportedly beating Game of Thrones in viewership last year, started airing on Star Bharat at 7 PM from April 13.