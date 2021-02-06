Sunil Lahri On Rihanna's Tweet And Other Stories That Took The Internet By Storm This Week

The first week of February 2021 was quite happening for the film and entertainment industry as a lot of people also got involved in political debates. The farmers’ protest has been a major part of the week as international pop sensation Rihanna tweeted in favour of the farmers who have been refusing to accept the three farm laws. Major announcements were also made regarding various upcoming films and web series which have added on to their anticipation amongst the people. Have a look at a series of headlines that shook the internet this week.

Weekly entertainment recap and details

1. Actor Sunil Lahri of the Ramayan fame was one of the many people who spoke up on the farmers’ protest and the attention it has been gaining internationally. He tweeted that Rihanna or other international celebrities have no right to get involved in India’s internal matters. Sunil Lahri wrote that the governing bodies in the country can take care of the matters themselves.

Rihanna ya Kisi Aur videshi ya desh ko Hamare Desh Ke Kisan Andolan ya Kisi bhi mamle Mein dakhal dene ka koi Hak Nahin Hai, Desh Saksham hai apni problem ko solve karne ke liye — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) February 6, 2021

2. Academy award winner Susan Abigail Sarandon recently tweeted in support of the farmers in the farm laws case. She shared a news report written by the NY Times and stated that she stands in solidarity with the farmers and their cause. She also encouraged her fans to read up on the issues and understand what has been going down in India.

Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. Read about who they are and why they’re protesting below. https://t.co/yWtEkqQynF — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 5, 2021

3. International star Christopher Plummer passed away on Friday at the age of 91 years. He was a celebrated actor famous for his work in the classical piece, Sound of Music. His manager announced the news of his demise and also explained how dedicated he was towards his profession.

4. Dharmendra had announced in the year 2020 that he will be making a sequel of his 2007 film Apne and fans have been quite excited for the upcoming project. According to recent reports, the makers of the sequel film have been trying to get international boxing trainers like Anthony Martins and Darrell Foster, who have worked on films like Creed and Ali, on board.

5. Nakuul Mehta recently announced through his Instagram profile that his wife Jankee Parekh Mehta has given birth to a baby boy. He posted a picture of his baby's hands and mentioned that it all happened on February 3, 2021. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Sunil Lahri and Nakuul Mehta Instagram

