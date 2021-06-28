Sunita Kapoor Appreciates Son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's Performance In 'Ray'; See Post

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently made an appearance on the Netflix anthology movie Ray, which arrived on the platform on June 25, 2021. The actor’s mother Sunita Kapoor quite liked his performance, as she mentioned in her recent Instagram post. Find out what she had to say about Harsh Varrdhan’s performance and more.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Ray; Sunita Kapoor appreciates his performance

Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita Kapoor took to her Instagram on Monday, June 28, 2021, and shared the posters of Ray. Harsh Varrdhan played the role of Vikram Arora in the segment titled Spotlight, directed by Vasan Bala. In her caption, Sunita expressed that she is proud of the film and is glad that her son’s work is making an impact; while ending it with a quirky request for him.

She wrote, “A little late to the party… I saw Spotlight yesterday and I am so proud and overwhelmed by the film and your performance. Glad you are creating an impact by following your path!!! More power to you. Love you ❤️ (but please can you meet me halfway to my taste and sensibilities) Please!”. The post has received over 1k likes since it was shared and has multiple comments by friends and acquaintances, who’re applauding Harsh’s performance. The actor also made a comment under the post and responded with cash, winking and red heart emojis; take a look at the comments here.

More about Ray

The Netflix anthology is a compilation of stories inspired by the works of filmmaker Satyajit Ray, thus the name. Each of the four segments is titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya and Spotlight with the first helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, the next to by Srijit Mukherji and the latter-most with Bala as the director. Spotlight followed the story of Vikram Arora, who is a celebrated actor and known for carrying a particular trademark look and the turns his life takes after he meets a godlike figure named Didi. The stories were written by Niren Bhatt and Siraj Ahmed, while the show has been created by Sayantan Mukherjee.

Image: Sunita Kapoor/Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.