Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita are one of the most loved couples in the industry. The couple shares three children -Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Anil and Sunita's love story is nothing less than a fairytale as the two dated for 11 years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on May 19, 1984. Since then, they have been enjoying marital bliss.

On May 19, 2022, the much-loved pair ringed into their 49th anniversary. Marking the special occasion, Sunita Kapoor recently took to her social media handle and shared an unseen photo. Alongside the photo, Sunita penned a heartfelt note for her hubby Anil Kapoor.

Sunita Kapoor shares throwback photo on wedding anniversary with Anil Kapoor

On Thursday, Sunita Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a priceless photo featuring her husband Anil Kapoor on their wedding anniversary. The first picture featured the couple from their young days, posing with each other adorably. The next photo saw the stars twinning in all-black attire. Sharing the pictures, Sunita penned a heartwarming note for her beloved husband and revealed that she is missing him.

Sunita wrote "Happy Anniversary husband ❤️❤️❤️❤️ you’re my best friend , my human diary and my other half… here’s to us , to our love , to our hearts and to our dreams… and to many more adventures 🤗 love you and miss you 🤗🤗🤗"

Take a look at the post here:

Anil Kapoor wishes Sunita Kapoor on her birthday

On 25th March, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback pic of his wife Sunita. In the picture, the star wife is seen flaunting her beautiful smile as she posed for the camera. Along with sharing the pic, the Thar actor penned a sweet note. The actor wrote "Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita! The love of my life, my only constant and the beautiful mother of my incredible children…I am so lucky I get to spend every day with you and love you little more with each passing day…This year, as we step into new roles as grandparents, I can’t wait to start this new chapter of our love story with you! Love you Sunita♥️♥️".

Take a look at the post here:

Image: Instagram@kapoor.sunita