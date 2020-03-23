Sunita Kapoor Posts Harsh Varrdhan's Childhood Pic; Reveals He 'always Loved Superheroes'

Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor has been the source of power and inspiration for all her family members including her children. She also seems to run a tight ship around the house as Anil Kapoor was seen telling their neighbour actor Anupam Kher that she won't allow anyone in the house amid the widespread lockdown due to Coronavirus.

However, while in self-isolation with her family, Sunita Kapoor seems to be going down memory lane with old pictures of her children.

Through her Instagram account on Monday, she shared a throwback picture featuring her son actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor from his childhood days. He seems to be posing in front of what looks like a superhero's bike in the picture which has been captioned with the words, "Always loved super heroes 🦸‍♀️.. my #bhaveshjoshisuperhero ❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Harsh Varrdhan's last film was the 2018 vigilante action film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Earlier last week, Bollywood actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor joined the many celebrities who have been doling out precautions and advice in the wake of the ongoing scare of the novel Coronavirus all over the world.

The Mirzya actor took to his social media handle and suggested that of the many things that will help prevent the deadly virus from spreading is 'social distancing'. He emphasized that things have been getting 'very very serious' and 'can really snowball rapidly' if appropriate measures are not taken.

Social distancing ... do it , it will dramatically help ... please listen things are getting very very serious , if we don’t things can really snowball rapidly — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) March 13, 2020

