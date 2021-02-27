Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Wish Anand Ahuja's Mother Priya On Her Birthday

As Anand Ahuja's mother turned a year older on Saturday, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to wish her mother-in-law on her birthday. "I am Once blessed with a wonderful mother; twice blessed with my mother-in-law," Sonam wrote as she shared some throwback pictures with Priya Ahuja.

"You’re selfless, patient, compassionate, loving—and so many other great things that make you so special (and make us so lucky!) We’re so grateful for you and your love – I’m the luckiest daughter-in-law in the world. Wishing the very best mother-in-law the very best birthday! Love you mom!," Sonam further wrote. Replying to Sonam's adorable post, Priya Ahuja wrote, "I love you soooooo much my sweetest prettiest most adorable daughter. Lovvvveeee you sooooo much." [sic]

Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita too shared some pictures from her daughter's wedding and wished Priya Ahuja, "Happiest bday to one the nicest, kindest, warmest and the most wonderful person I know. Sonam and anand are so lucky !!! Have a great bday. Abundance of love and blessings. will celebrate soon." [sic] Responding to this, Priya wrote, "Awwwww thank you sooooo much Sunita. Lots and Lots of Love my dear. See you soon" [sic]

Sonam Kapoor on work front

On the work front, Sonam recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film Blind. While announcing the wrap, the actress shared a boomerang video with the team and wrote, “It’s a Film Wrap for #BLIND! See you at the Movies!” The film also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lilette Dubey in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. The makers are planning a 2021 release for Blind. Sonam Kapoor was last seen playing herself in Vikramaditya Motwane's AK vs AK, which starred her father, Anil Kapoor, and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles.

