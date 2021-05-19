Sunita Shares Special Wedding Anniversary Post For Husband Anil Kapoor, Calls Him 'crazy'

Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 37th wedding anniversary with his wife Sunita Kapoor on Wednesday, May 19. On this occasion, his wife shared a special wedding anniversary post on her Instagram account in which Anil can be seen dancing. In her caption, she wrote, “My mad crazy husband.” Take a look at her Instagram post below.

Sunita Kapoor shares a wedding anniversary post for Anil Kapoor

Sunita shared a video in which Anil was seen dancing on his track Ramta Jogi from Taal at a party. In the caption, she wrote, “My mad crazy husband. Thank you for 37 amazing years. Please keep entertaining me, love you to eternity.” Friends, family and fans such as Maheep Kapoor, Bhagyashree, Karishma Boolani, Krishika Lulla, Soniya Mehra and others dropped several messages on her post. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Anil Kapoor pens a heartwarming note for his wife

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor also took to his handle and penned a heartwarming note for his wife. He shared a few stills of them through the years and in his caption, he wrote, “All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it...Happy Anniversary!! @kapoor.sunita.” Zoya Akhtar, Suniel Shetty and his daughter, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja showered his post with lovely comments.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja thanks the couple on their anniversary

Anil and Sunita’s daughter, Sonam took to her social media account and wished her parents with a sweet post. She shared a few throwback pictures of the couple and captioned her post by writing, “There’s not a day that goes by where I’m not blown away by how in love you two still are. Thank you for teaching me that no matter what happens in life, love and family champions everything. 37 years of marriage and 11 years of dating (48 years), and a lifetime to go. How I wish I could’ve hugged you both in person right now. Happy anniversary, Maa & Daddy. Love you!”

(IMAGE: SONAM KAPOOR AHUJA'S INSTAGRAM)

