Sunny Deol Shares 'Betaab' Poster As His Debut Film Completes 37 Years

Sunny Deol completed 37-years in Bollywood and the actor disclosed the news as he shared a poster of his debut film, Betaab. The film also features Amrita Singh in her acting debut too. Check out Sunny’s post and read to know more.

Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh complete 37-years in Bollywood

Sunny Deol has been quite active on his Instagram handle, where he has close to 1 million followers. The actor recently shared a poster of his and Amrita Singh’s debut film titled Betaab. He also shared a link of a romantic song from the movie featuring the two leads. The track named, Badal Yun Garajta Hai, has young Sunny and Amrita romancing each other under the rain. Sunny Deol captioned the post, “BETAAB it’s been 37 yrs. it was raining very heavy that day. #rain https://youtu.be/naU5tFdW_Z0” (sic).

Soon after Sunny Deol’s post, fans started commenting on it, praising the actor and the movie. Many fans left red heart, fire and heart eyes emoticons in the comment section. A user wrote Betaab completing 37 is unbelievable as he/she still remembers its “like yesterday” and listens to the songs from the film. Some congratulated the actor for completing 37-years in the industry, while others mentioned that it is one of their most favourite romantic films. Check out a few reactions.

The link shared by Sunny Deol is of Badal Yun Garajta Hai song from Betaab. It is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Shabbir Kumar. The romantic track is penned down by Anand Bakshi and Pancham. Iconic music composer R. D. Burman composed the music for the movie. Betaab has four more songs which also includes chartbuster songs like Jab Hum Jawan Honge. Watch Badal Yun Garajta Hai song featuring Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh.

About Betaab

Directed by Rahul Rawail, Betaab is a romantic film released in 1983. The story is penned down by acclaimed writer Javed Akhtar and it is produced by Bikram Sing Dahal. The movie features Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh in their debut roles along with Shammi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Prem Chopra, and Annu Kapoor. Betaab received mostly positive reviews from the audiences and became one of the biggest hits of the year. It was remade as Samrat (1987) in Telugu, and as Karthik in Kannada in 2011. While the Telugu remake stars Ramesh Babu and Sonam as the lead pair, the Kannada remake cast Karthik Shetty and Archana Gupta in the lead roles.

