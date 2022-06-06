Last Updated:

Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol Dismiss Reports Of Dharmendra's Deteriorating Health

Sunny Deol said his father, cinema icon Dharmendra, is 'in the best of health' after speculations about the veteran performer's ill health

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Dharmendra

Image: Instagram/@iambobbydeol


Actor-politician Sunny Deol on Monday said his father, cinema icon Dharmendra, is "in the best of health". The actor's response comes in the wake of speculative stories in the media regarding the veteran performer's ill health.

"My dad is absolutely great and in the best of health. He is doing well," Sunny Deol told PTI. His younger brother, actor Bobby Deol, said their father is currently at their Mumbai home and it's "sad that people spread rumours". "He (my father) is in Mumbai and he is absolutely fine," Bobby Deol told PTI.

Dharmendra, 86, was hospitalised last month for back pain. In his illustrious career, the actor has starred in classics such as “Sholay”, “Chupke Chupke”, “Yaadon Ki Baaraat”, “Satyakam” and “Seeta Aur Geeta”. Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Image: Instagram/@iambobbydeol

READ | Sunny Deol welcomes New Year 2022 with a 'fresh whiff of mountain air'; See pics
READ | Sunny Deol wishes 'little brother' Bobby Deol on his birthday with throwback pic; See
READ | Dharmendra discharged from hospital; Veteran actor was admitted due to back pain
READ | Hema Malini pens sweet note for Dharmendra on wedding anniversary; 'I feel truly blessed'
READ | Hema Malini shares update on Dharmendra's health, reveals he is 'thankfully back home'

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT