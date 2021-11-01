Sunny Deol And Dharmendra Enjoy Father-son Time As They Camp At 9000 Feet; Watch

Sunny Deol recently took to his Instagram account and gave his fans and followers a sneak-peek into some father-son time she recently spent with Dharmendra. In the video, it is evident that the two went on a camping trip. They shot a video for their fans from a height of 9000 feet, as they sat together in a tent.

The father-son duo decided to spend some quality time together and went on a recent camping trip. Sunny Deol posted a video from the trip on his Instagram account and mentioned they were 'building castles in the sky'. Dharmendra could also be heard speaking in the video, as his son had his arm around him. He said, "Enjoying ourselves at the height of 9000 I think. One should live like this. I love you all. It’s all his (pointing to the sky above, he spoke about God) blessing and your good wishes." He ended his message to his fans by blowing him a flying kiss before the video ended. The caption read, "Just the 2 of us. Building castles in the sky. Just the 2 of us. #fatherson."

This came after the actor had earlier posted a video of him and his mother, Prakash Kaur playing in the snow. The video began with Kaur forming a snowball in his hands and throwing it at Sunny Deol, who tried his best to dodge it, but failed. He then took his revenge and covered her in snow too.

Sunny Deol is currently working on his upcoming project, Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel. Ameesha recently took to Instagram to share the news. She posted a picture of Anil Sharma, the director of the film and Sunny, as they seemed to enjoy some snacks. They seem to be enjoying the cold weather and the actor called them 'super cool' in her caption. She wrote, "When the super cool GADAR 2 team are at prep work .. my Tara Singh @iamsunnydeol and @anilsharma_dir …. GADAR 2"

The film will be the sequel to the hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and will also feature Utkarsh Sharma, who debuted on the big screen with Gadar. Along with Anil Sharma Productions, the film will be bankrolled by Zee Studios and the screenplay with be the handiwork of Shaktimaan.

Image: Instagram/@iamsunnydeol