Gadar 2: Sunny Deol To Commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas With Trailer Reveal

Gadar 2 is set to bring back the pair of Tara Singh and Sakina after more than two decades. The 2001 film had become a trailblazer in its own time and achieved the status of a cult classic. While there was much talk about the film's trailer and when it will be launching, Sunny Deol finally announced the date of its reveal on the occasion of 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Gadar 2 is set two decades after the first film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).

It marks Ameesha Patel's return to Hindi films after the 2018 release, Bhaiaji Superhit.

Utkarsh Sharma will reprise his role as Jeete. The sequel will explore his relationship with Tara Singh.

Gadar 2 trailer to release on Kargil Vijay Diwas

On the day of 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Sunny Deol announced the film's trailer will be launched. The actor shared the news on Twitter, writing, “#Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day!” A previous poster for the film was also shared, which featured a screaming Sunny Deol with the text, “Courage knows no borders.”

(Image: Twitter)

Everything to know about Gadar 2

Reportedly, Gadar 2 will be set in the 1970s and the Indo-Pak war will be the backdrop of the film. At the time, anti-India campaign termed ‘Crush India’ had gained momentum in Pakistan. While Gadar was about Tara rescuing Sakina, the sequel will focus on the father-son relationship. Tara Singh will rescue Jeete from Pakistan in Gadar 2.

(Sunny Deol will reprise his role as Tara Singh in Gadar 2. The film will release on August 11 | Image: Twitter)

Gadar 2 will also be a love story, much like the first film, though it’ll also be about the lengths that Tara Singh will go to for his son. A teaser for the film was released on June 12, which featured Deol in his action-packed avatar. In one instance, Tara was seen getting emotional in a graveyard. Fans believed that it was Sakina's grave.

However, it is later clarified that it is someone else who is dead and not Sakina. Gadar 2 will release on August 11 and clash on the big screens with OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.