Sunny Deol Announces Gadar Re-release In Cinema Halls Ahead Of The Sequel

Sunny Deol, who is gearing up to unveil the trailer of his upcoming film Gadar 2, shared an update on the prequel Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The actor shared a special trailer on his social media handle informing fans that the 2001 hit film will be re-releasing in cinema halls on June 9. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is one of the greatest hits of all time in Bollywood and is considered a cult classic.

The new trailer featured some popular sequences from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It started with Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri's interaction. The latter asks Tara Singh (played by Sunny) to say "Hindustan Murdabad". Listening to this, Tara gets angry and mouths his famous dialogue, "Hindustan zindabad hai aur zindabad rahega." The next frame featured Tara Singh protecting Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) during the partition scene. Towards the end of the clip, we see the famous 'handpump' scene.

Sharing the trailer, Sunny Deol wrote on Instagram, "22 saal baad Tara Singh aur Sakina ki prem katha phirse aa gayi hai aap sabke dilon mein apni jagah banane. The movie returns to the big screens on 9th June for a limited time in 4k and Dolby Atmos."

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha: An all time blockbuster

The movie, which was released in 2001, was set in the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the movie starred Amrish Puri, Lillete Dubey and Utkarsh Sharma in the pivotal role. According to Box Office of India, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is an 'all time blockbuster' film. The budget was Rs 19 crore, and the returns were much higher.



About Gadar 2 cast and release

The sequel will be helmed by Anil Sharma. It stars the main cast Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. The movie will release on August 11, ahead of Independence Day this year. The three main characters, Tara (Sunny Deol), Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) and Jeete (Utkarsh) will be coming back in the sequel.