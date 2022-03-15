Apart from his dapper looks, actor Abhay Deol's versatility in the film has always been a talking point among his fans. From his roles in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobr to Aisha, the actor never fails to leave fans stunned with his craft. Now, today on his birthday, the actor has been receiving wishes from all across including his family.

Abhay's cousins Bobby and Sunny Deol took to their respective social media handles while extending their wishes. The two brothers were joined by sister Esha Deol who shared a priceless picture with the birthday boy while wishing him the special day.

Esha Deol shared a fun picture of her dancing with brother Abhay Deol. In the picture, Esha is not seen facing the camera, only her back can be seen with a tattoo.

Whereas on the other hand, Abhay can be seen wearing a white shirt, and that smile on his face is proof of the fact that he is in a happy space. While captioning the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday big brother. Even if we’re just dancing in the dark …… there is always light & lightheartedness in this special bond we share. Stay blessed!”

On the other hand, Sunny Deol penned a sweet wish for 'Dimpy' (the actor is fondly referred to by his family) with a throwback picture where the two can be seen smiling at an event. "Happy Birthday Dimpy!Lots of love," the Gadar actor wrote along with the picture. Bobby Deol shared a picture with Abhay and his mother and wrote, "Love you loads @abhaydeol !! Happy Birthday."

Abhay's nephew, Karan Deol shared a selfie of the two as they can be seen twinning in black. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @abhaydeol chacha. Hope you have a great one, lots of love. Here's to many more amazing memories like this photo.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhay Deol made his Bollywood comeback with the crime comedy Velle. The film is a remake of the Telugu film Brochevarevarura. Directed by Deven Munjaj, the film also featured his nephew Karan along with him.